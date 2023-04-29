Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Hicks -- batting .091 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has four walks while hitting .135.
- Hicks has had a base hit in four of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.