Adam Fox Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.
Adam Fox vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Fox Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.
- In 12 of 82 games this season, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Fox has a point in 54 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.
- In 48 of 82 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in 12 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 59.2% that Fox goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.
Fox Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|13
|71
|Points
|14
|12
|Goals
|2
|59
|Assists
|12
