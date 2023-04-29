Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 82 games this season, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Fox has a point in 54 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.

In 48 of 82 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in 12 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Fox goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Fox Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 13 71 Points 14 12 Goals 2 59 Assists 12

