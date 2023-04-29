Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Fox Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.
  • In 12 of 82 games this season, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • Fox has a point in 54 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.
  • In 48 of 82 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in 12 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 59.2% that Fox goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Fox Stats vs. the Devils

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 13
71 Points 14
12 Goals 2
59 Assists 12

