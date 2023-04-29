Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.505) and OPS (.893) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
