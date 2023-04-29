Artemi Panarin will be in action Saturday when his New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Panarin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Panarin has averaged 19:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Panarin has a goal in 23 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Panarin has a point in 54 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 25 times.

Panarin has an assist in 43 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability that Panarin goes over his points prop total is 62.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 13 92 Points 7 29 Goals 1 63 Assists 6

