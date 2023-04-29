Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chris Kreider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is +21.

In Kreider's 79 games played this season he's scored in 33 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kreider has a point in 47 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Kreider has had an assist in a game 18 times this year over 79 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

Kreider has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kreider Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 79 Games 13 55 Points 17 36 Goals 11 19 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.