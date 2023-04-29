DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .265 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- LeMahieu has recorded a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
