Filip Chytil will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Chytil's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Filip Chytil vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Chytil Season Stats Insights

Chytil's plus-minus this season, in 14:41 per game on the ice, is +15.

In 20 of 74 games this year, Chytil has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Chytil has a point in 37 games this year (out of 74), including multiple points 11 times.

In 23 of 74 games this season, Chytil has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Chytil's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Chytil Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 74 Games 12 45 Points 7 22 Goals 3 23 Assists 4

