The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .253 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 69th in slugging.

In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

