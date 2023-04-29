Mika Zibanejad will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Fancy a wager on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 19:58 per game on the ice, is +25.

Zibanejad has a goal in 30 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Zibanejad has a point in 58 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 26 times.

Zibanejad has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Zibanejad hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zibanejad has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 13 91 Points 10 39 Goals 3 52 Assists 7

