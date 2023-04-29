How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Rangers hosting the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Devils have a 3-2 advantage in the series.
You can tune in to watch the Rangers attempt to beat the the Devils on ABC and ESPN+.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/27/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-0 NJ
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|3-1 NJ
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
