Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Rangers hosting the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Devils have a 3-2 advantage in the series.

You can tune in to watch the Rangers attempt to beat the the Devils on ABC and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players