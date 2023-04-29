The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are ahead 3-2 in the series. The Devils are underdogs (+110) against the Rangers (-130).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-130)

Rangers (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.2)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (47-22-13 overall) have a 10-14-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

New York is 11-9-11 (33 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).

New York has scored a pair of goals in 22 games this season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 49 games (43-5-1, 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 49 points after finishing 23-7-3.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 21-7-10 to register 52 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

