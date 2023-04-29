Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden features the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are ahead 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Rangers in this decisive matchup, listing them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+105).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Rangers (-125)
|Devils (+105)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have gone 35-25 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 33-23 record (winning 58.9% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York went over once in its past 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers are ranked 12th in the league with 273 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 216 goals to rank fourth.
- With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
