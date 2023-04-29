Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden features the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are ahead 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Rangers in this decisive matchup, listing them -125 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+105).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Devils (+105) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have gone 35-25 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 33-23 record (winning 58.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York went over once in its past 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers are ranked 12th in the league with 273 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 216 goals to rank fourth.

With a +57 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

