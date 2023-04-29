Bookmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin, Jack Hughes and others when the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 92 points (29 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 2 2 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Mika Zibanejad has 91 points (1.1 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 52 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 0 0 1

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Adam Fox has scored 12 goals and added 59 assists through 82 games for New York.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 3 at Devils Apr. 20 0 2 2 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 4 4 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes' 99 points are important for New Jersey. He has 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 1 0 1 3

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Nico Hischier has collected 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.