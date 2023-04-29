Vincent Trocheck will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Trocheck available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In 21 of 82 games this season Trocheck has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Trocheck has a point in 41 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Trocheck has an assist in 33 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 13 62 Points 6 22 Goals 3 40 Assists 3

