On Saturday, Willie Calhoun (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .235 with a double and two walks.
  • In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), Calhoun has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.