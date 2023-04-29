Yankees vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Jhony Brito on the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- This season, New York has been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- New York and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 27 games with a total this season.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|6-5
|10-3
|5-9
|12-9
|3-3
