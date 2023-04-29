Adolis Garcia and Anthony Volpe will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees square off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with 114 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.146 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In five starts this season, Brito has not yet earned a quality start.

Brito has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 3.4 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Twins L 6-1 Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins L 6-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins W 12-6 Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos

