On Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (15-11) host the New York Yankees (15-12) at Globe Life Field. Nathan Eovaldi will get the call for the Rangers, while Jhony Brito will take the hill for the Yankees.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +140 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.20 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-2, 6.11 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +275 - 2nd

