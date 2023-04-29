Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rangers on April 29, 2023
The Texas Rangers host the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .253/.371/.448 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 28 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .295/.387/.505 on the year.
- Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Eovaldi Stats
- Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his sixth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Eovaldi has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|10
|6
|6
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jhony Brito's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.364/.490 slash line on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 26 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .265/.318/.520 slash line on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.