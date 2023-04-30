Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has four walks while batting .125.
- In four of 16 games this year, Hicks has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hicks has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Perez (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks 19th, 1.446 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th.
