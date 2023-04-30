The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.878) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last games.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 81.5% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.5% of them.

He has gone deep in four games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has driven home a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

