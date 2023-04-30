DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .256 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
