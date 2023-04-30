The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .244 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has an RBI in six of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings