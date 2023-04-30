The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .244 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Torres has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torres has an RBI in six of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.