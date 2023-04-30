Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .244 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has an RBI in six of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
