Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .174.
- In eight of 20 games this season, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.