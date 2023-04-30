The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 106-95 win over the Cavaliers, Brunson put up 23 points, four assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Brunson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 25.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 33.5 33.7 35.3 PR 28.5 27.5 29.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.1



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

