The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

New York (11-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Miami (5-8) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (38.5%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the NBA with 116 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 12th with 113.1 points allowed per game.

The Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 12.6 three-pointers per game, the Knicks rank 11th in the NBA. They own a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.