Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (207.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- New York (11-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Miami (5-8) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (38.5%).
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 11th in the NBA with 116 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 12th with 113.1 points allowed per game.
- The Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- With 12.6 three-pointers per game, the Knicks rank 11th in the NBA. They own a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.
- New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).
