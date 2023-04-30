The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-4.5) 208 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-4.5) 207.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

