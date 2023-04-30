Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-4.5)
|207.5
|-190
|+160
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-4.5)
|207.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-4.5)
|208
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Knicks (-4.5)
|207.5
|-190
|+160
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
