The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

