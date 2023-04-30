The New York Knicks will play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 117.3 points per game this season at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (114.8).

In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 113 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 113.2.

The Knicks are averaging 12.3 threes per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

