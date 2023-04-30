The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The point total in the matchup is set at 210.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 210.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 210.5 points 67 times.

New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 18.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New York has won 14 of its 21 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 210.5 points in 58 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 8.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 67 81.7% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Knicks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than it has in home games (19-22-0).

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In each of their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

