The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 207.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.

New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 12-7, a 63.2% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.

New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).

The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

