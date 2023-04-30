Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 207.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-4.5
|207.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.
- New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
- New York has a record of 12-7, a 63.2% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 207.5
|% of Games Over 207.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
- New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
- The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|11-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
