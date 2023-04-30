The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 207.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -4.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 207.5 points 71 times.
  • New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 21.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • New York has a record of 12-7, a 63.2% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
  • New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

