As they ready for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38), the New York Knicks (47-35) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden.

Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Knicks took care of business in their last game 106-95 against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. In the victory, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Heat came out on top in their last outing 128-126 in OT against the Bucks on Wednesday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler led the team with 42 points (adding eight rebounds and four assists).

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On offense, the Knicks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 116 they've racked up over the course of this season.

New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

While the Heat are putting up 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, producing 122.7 a contest.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.