The New York Knicks (47-35) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Knicks won on Wednesday 106-95 against the Cavaliers. In the victory, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points.

The Heat's last game on Wednesday ended in a 128-126 victory against the Bucks in overtime. Jimmy Butler recorded 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 112.5 points a contest compared to the 116 they've averaged this year.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are scoring 122.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.