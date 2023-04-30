Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has four players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo!

Last time out, the Knicks won on Wednesday 106-95 over the Cavaliers. Jalen Brunson's team-high 23 points led the Knicks in the victory.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Heat's last contest on Wednesday ended in a 128-126 victory over the Bucks in overtime. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler led the team with 42 points (adding eight rebounds and four assists).

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

The Knicks' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 112.5 points a contest compared to the 116 they've averaged this season.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are scoring 122.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.