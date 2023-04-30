The New York Knicks (47-35) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report ahead of Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Knicks won on Wednesday 106-95 over the Cavaliers. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding four rebounds and four assists).

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Heat claimed a 128-126 OT victory over the Bucks. Jimmy Butler put up 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Heat.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been racking up 112.5 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are averaging 122.7 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while conceding 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4 209

