As they ready for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38), the New York Knicks (47-35) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden.

Watch Knicks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Knicks head into this game after a 106-95 win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. In the win, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed Knicks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hamstring), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York has a 35-19 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 116 they've racked up over the course of this season.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks score 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.