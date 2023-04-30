The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .184 with two home runs and a walk.

In seven of 11 games this year, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings