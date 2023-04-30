Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Robinson totaled 13 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 106-95 win versus the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 8.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 11.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA -- 17.7 21.3 PR 16.5 16.8 19.9



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 3.8% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

Robinson's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

