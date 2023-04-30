The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .160 with a double and three walks.
  • In four of nine games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks 19th, 1.446 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
