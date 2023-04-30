Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .207 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Perez (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
