RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 1:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 106-95 win against the Cavaliers, Barrett tallied 21 points and four assists.

Now let's dig into Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.6 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.9 PRA 26.5 27.4 25.2 PR 23.5 24.6 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of RJ Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

This season, RJ Barrett has made 7.0 shots per game, which adds up to 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barrett or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.