Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (16-11) going head to head against the New York Yankees (15-13) at 2:35 PM ET (on April 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (3-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 13-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 114 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.35).

Yankees Schedule