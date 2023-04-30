Yankees vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (16-11) going head to head against the New York Yankees (15-13) at 2:35 PM ET (on April 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (3-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 13-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 114 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.35).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|@ Twins
|L 6-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 26
|@ Twins
|W 12-6
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 27
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|April 28
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
|April 29
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
|May 1
|Guardians
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
|May 2
|Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
