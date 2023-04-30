Yankees vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Martin Perez will take the mound for the Texas Rangers aiming to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been listed in the game.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-120
|+100
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 15 of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68.2%).
- New York has a 13-7 record (winning 65% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 54.5% chance to win.
- In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-18-1).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|6-6
|10-3
|5-10
|12-10
|3-3
