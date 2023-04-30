Martin Perez will take the mound for the Texas Rangers aiming to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +100 moneyline odds. An 8-run total has been listed in the game.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Yankees -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have won 15 of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68.2%).
  • New York has a 13-7 record (winning 65% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 54.5% chance to win.
  • In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-18-1).
  • The Yankees have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-7 6-6 10-3 5-10 12-10 3-3

