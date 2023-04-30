Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rangers on April 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others are available in the New York Yankees-Texas Rangers matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday, starting at 2:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes Jr. Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Cortes Stats
- The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Cortes has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Cortes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 20
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Orioles
|Apr. 9
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 3
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|3
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torres Stats
- Torres has recorded 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .244/.361/.433 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .278/.352/.472 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .255/.307/.500 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
