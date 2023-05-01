Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1, 2023. Does a bet on Fox interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Adam Fox vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Fox has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 55 of 82 games this year, Fox has recorded a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

In 49 of 82 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in 13 of those matches recorded two or more.

Fox's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Fox Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 14 71 Points 16 12 Goals 2 59 Assists 14

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.