Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.476) and OPS (.845) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

