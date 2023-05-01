Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.476) and OPS (.845) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
