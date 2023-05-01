Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Panarin's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Artemi Panarin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 19:36 on the ice per game.

Panarin has a goal in 23 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Panarin has a point in 54 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 25 times.

Panarin has an assist in 43 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.4% based on the odds.

Panarin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Panarin Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 14 92 Points 7 29 Goals 1 63 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.