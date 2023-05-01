Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kreider are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chris Kreider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +21).

In 34 of 79 games this season, Kreider has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in 48 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Kreider has an assist in 19 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Kreider's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kreider Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 79 Games 14 55 Points 20 36 Goals 12 19 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.