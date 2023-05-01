The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, May 1, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is tied 3-3. The Devils have -115 moneyline odds against the Rangers (-105).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-115)

Devils (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 10-14-24 record in overtime contests this season and a 47-22-13 overall record.

In the 31 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 33 points.

In 13 games this season when the Rangers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of six points (2-9-2).

New York has 19 points (4-7-11) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 50 games, earning 89 points from those contests.

This season, New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 34 games has a record of 24-7-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 22-7-10 to record 54 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

