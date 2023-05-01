DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while batting .250.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill (1-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .303 batting average against him.
