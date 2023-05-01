On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks while batting .250.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of them.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

