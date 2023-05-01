Filip Chytil will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils play on Monday at Prudential Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Chytil available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Filip Chytil vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chytil Season Stats Insights

In 74 games this season, Chytil has a plus-minus rating of +15, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.

In Chytil's 74 games played this season he's scored in 20 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Chytil has a point in 38 games this year (out of 74), including multiple points 11 times.

Chytil has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 74 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Chytil's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26% of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chytil Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 74 Games 13 45 Points 8 22 Goals 3 23 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.